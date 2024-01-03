Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Spent NYE Together Following Split (Report)

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were every bit the friendly exes as they rang in 2024, TMZ reports.

Sources tell the site that the model and singer, who recently split, celebrated New Year’s with mutual friends like Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The bash reportedly took place near Barbados and featured a big firework show.

Despite meeting up on the trip, sources tell TMZ that Kendall and Bad Bunny are not back together.

Jenner also posted a carousel of pics on Wednesday from a tropical location, while reflecting on the year ahead. She wrote, "years pass, and they seem faster and faster. presence and time is all i can ask for. so grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what’s to come. go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second ❤️ 2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence."

Kendall and Bad Bunny were first linked in February, but news of their split broke in December.