Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue to fuel dating rumors.

The stars were spotted with big smiles on their faces after enjoying a dinner with friends at Sushi Park in Los Angeles, Tuesday.

The supermodel and the music star have been sparking dating rumors since February, ever since they were first spotted leaving the same restaurant minutes apart in Los Angeles after a reported double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber in photos obtained by TMZ.

A source told People magazine at the time that Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, were “spending time together.”

“Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” another insider claimed. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.”

According to the source, Kendall “likes” Bad Bunny and is “having fun” with him. They pointed out, “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

Also in February, popular Instagram account Deuxmoi claimed that Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen kissing and leaving an L.A. club together.

Last month, the rumored couple arrived to a Met Gala after-party together, though they walked the carpet separately.