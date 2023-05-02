Kendall Jenner Wears Thong & Sheer Bodysuit at Met Gala After-Party with Bad Bunny

Backgrid

Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination in NYC last night as she arrived to a Met Gala after-party with rumored BF Bad Bunny.

The model wore a thong over a see-through bodysuit and paired the look with strappy heels.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, looked dapper in a white T-shirt, black pants, and a brown jacket.

The stars have sparked dating rumors for months, yet they walked the carpet separately at the Met Gala earlier in the evening.

For the ball itself, Kendall opted for a cheeky black sequined bodysuit by Marc Jacobs that showed off her backside. The outfit included a bold collar and floor-length sleeves.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny was turning heads in an all-white Jacquemus look that featured a floral train.