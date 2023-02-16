Kendall Jenner Hits Back at Photoshop Claims by Showing Off ‘Bizarre’ Hands

Instagram

Kendall Jenner is setting the record straight on claims she Photoshopped a recent bikini pic.

In the photo, featuring Kendall in a string bikini, her hand and fingers look especially long and slender.

The model, however, is proving that those are really just her hands.

Instagram

Friend Hailey Bieber posted “live footage of the hand” on Instagram Stories, pointing out, “Look how bizarre her hand looks normally,” as Jenner showed off her hand at different angles.