Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, 27, and Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny, 28, have everyone talking!

Over the weekend, the two were spotted leaving the same restaurant minutes apart in Los Angeles after a reported double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber in photos obtained by TMZ.

A source told People magazine that Kendall and Bad Bunny “are spending time together.”

“Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” another insider claimed. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.”

According to the source, Kendall “likes” Bad Bunny and is “having fun” with him. They pointed out, “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

Last week, popular Instagram account Deuxmoi claimed that Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen kissing and leaving an L.A. club together.

Kendall previously dated NBA star Devin Booker, but they split late last year!