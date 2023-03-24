Selena Gomez Reveals Hailey Bieber Reached Out to Her After Getting Death Threats

Tyrell Hampton

Selena Gomez is coming to Hailey Bieber’s defense after the model started receiving death threats.

Gomez shared a message on Instagram Stories, telling followers, “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.

Instagram

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

Hailey, 26, is married to Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, and in recent months the women have been caught up in alleged online drama.

On more than one occasion, fans theorized that Hailey and her friends, including Kendall Jenner, were throwing shade at Selena in their social media posts.

One incident involved supposedly body shaming Gomez in a swimsuit and another was about Selena’s eyebrows. Afterward, Hailey and Kendall spoke out, denying any shade.