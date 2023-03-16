Selena Gomez Posts TikTok About Looking for Love

Selena Gomez is single and ready to mingle!

The 30-year-old shared a TikTok video this week confessing she’s looking for love.

Selena, wearing a pink shirt, mouthed the words from an audio clip, saying, “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh, my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Like, girl, my crush doesn’t even exist.”

Gomez, who was recently linked to Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers, wrote in the caption, “Still out here lookin for him lol.”

Selena famously dated Justin Bieber on and off for years, and his wife Hailey Bieber has recently been accused of throwing shade at Gomez on social media. Commenters wondered if Hailey would subtly respond by posting a message in a pink top.

One commenter wrote, “Sitting here patiently waiting for Hailey to post with a pink top,” while another shared, “Hailey looking for a pink outfit.”

Meanwhile, back in 2022, Selena’s “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short joked with “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario that they have to give the seal of approval on Selena’s suitors.

Steve joked, “She must pass every prospective person through us,” and Martin teased, “So far, we haven’t liked anybody!”

Martin continued the fun, insisting, “They better be rich.”