Kendall Jenner is sparking pregnancy rumors!

That’s because a trailer promoting the latest episode of “The Kardashians” ends on a cliffhanger… as a producer asks Kendall, “So the big question is, how’s the pregnancy going?”

Kendall just smiles in response! Watch the video here.

The 27-year-old is the only one of her siblings who doesn’t have children yet.

In February 2022, Ellen DeGeneres asked Kris Jenner who she thought would give her her 12th grandchild. Kris said, “I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby.”

Afterward, while speaking to the family, “Extra” asked Kendall for her reaction.

She confessed to getting “baby fever a lot of the times.”

Kendall then looked at sister Kylie Jenner, who just gave birth to a baby boy. She added, “I hang out with all of them and I’m, like, ‘It would be so fun to have one too,’ but I’m chilling.”

Khloé told her, “You go, girl — enjoy it.”