Celebrity News December 17, 2023
Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny: It's Over
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have split after less than a year, People magazine reports.
The model, 28, and the superstar singer, 29, had been together for about nine months.
People cites an unnamed source as confirming the two split up sometime after their last sighting, at an October "SNL" after-party.
Bad Bunny hosted and was also that episode's musical guest.
Neither star confirmed or denied the report, according to People, which had initially reported on the budding relationship back in February, when the two started hanging out after being introduced by friends.