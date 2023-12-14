Drake & Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors

Rapper Drake and singer Camila Cabello have everyone talking!

The two were seen jet skiing together in Turks & Caicos in a pic obtained by Pop Crave.

In another video posted by the website, the two are seen chatting it up on a boat at Noah’s Ark Beach Club.

A source told gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi, “She was with a friend and he was only paying Camila attention.”

The sighting comes six months after Camila reportedly called it quits with on-again, off-again boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The U.S. Sun reported the singers were over “for good.”

“Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives,” a source told the outlet.

“But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all,” they continued.

“In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.”

As for Drake, he was in an relationship with Rihanna, but they were over for good by 2016.

Over the years, he has been linked to SZA, Hailey Baldwin and Jennifer Lopez.

In 2022, Camila opened up on her dating life during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” She said, “For me, dating is all about making friends. Just focus on making friends, and then if you're at a dinner party and your focus is on making great friends, on friendships, and then if there's a physical attraction to somebody, then it happens but it's natural. But you're not focused on giving, like, three hours or a full night of dating to a stranger because that's a waste of life."

Three years before, Drake weighed in on dating on an episode of Rap Radar. He admitted, “I love my space, I love my work, and I love my routine. And for me to break that for somebody, it would just have to be a really special person that fits into that puzzle and that is supportive of the things that I'm doing. It'd have to be somebody that has taste in music. It'd have to be somebody that I get along with so much to the point that, when we're separate, I'm feeling like I can't function properly without their presence."