Getty Images

Camila Cabello and her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes sparked reconciliation rumors in April when they were spotted kissing at Coachella, though it appears the singers have once again gone their separate ways.

People magazine reports the “Señorita” singer is dating again.

Camila and Shawn first split up in November 2021 after a two-year romance, though they had been spotted out and about several times together in Los Angeles and New York City, including at Taylor Swift’s New Jersey concert in late May.

Earlier this month, The U.S. Sun reported the singers are now over “for good.”

“Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives,” a source told the outlet.

“But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all,” they continued.

“In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.”

Shortly after the breakup report, Shawn released a new song on June 9, "What the Hell Are We Dying For?" which featured lyrics hinting at a split.

"Locked in my mind, you're all I think about / I wanna save us, but I don't know how,” he sings on the track.

Shawn got candid about what inspired the song to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, revealing he wrote it at a time he was dealing with feelings about his love life, among other things.

"I was in upstate New York and just on the back end of feeling a lot of things about relationships, about my career, about [the] environment," he said. "And I was in the studio and this moment of just deep frustration came over me and I finally started to feel this inspiration come."

He added that he still feels “quite confused about a lot” in life, and the track was his way of expressing those sentiments.