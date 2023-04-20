Getty Images

Over the weekend, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted kissing at Coachella.

Now, they are fueling even more rumors that they are back together!

On Wednesday night, the pair were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll in Santa Monica, in an Instagram video posted by Jessica Rendall.

Rendall told People magazine, “It was so wild. I was on my phone and when I looked up they were walking towards me, hand in hand. I must've had a very shocked look on my face because Shawn gave me a knowing smirk as they walked past."

She dished, “They were very deep in conversation but seemed super comfortable and happy together.”

Earlier in the day, Camila posted a snippet of an unreleased track that many speculate is about Shawn.

In the short clip, Camila sings, “How come you're just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I'll f**k around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about.”

It looks like the track was recorded very recently since she captioned it, “4.12 💐.”

Following their Coachella sighting, another source shared with People magazine, “They have been friendly for several months and hung out. They always seemed to have a special connection."

While Shawn has been linked to Sabrina Carpenter and his chiropractor Jocelyn Miranda, Camila recently called it quits with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch.

Though they never publicly announced their split, a Lox Club newsletter recently noted, “Austin is single again.”

Before dating Austin, Camila was in a relationship with Shawn for two years before splitting in late 2021.

In March 2022, Mendes posted a video on Twitter about being alone, though he didn’t mention Camila by name.

He said, “I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m on my own now… Now I feel like finally, like, I’m actually on my own, and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know?”

Mendes, who was sitting at a piano, reflected on “all this s--t that comes after” a breakup.