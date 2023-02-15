Instagram

Over the summer, Camila Cabello and Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch were romantically linked, but it looks like they are no longer an item.

Though they haven’t publicly announced their split, a Lox Club newsletter recently noted, “Austin is single again.”

In June, the two sparked rumors after they were seen on a walk together.

Months later, they were seen holding hands while spending time together in Los Angeles.

Camila wore a blue floral maxidress and black sandals for the occasion, while Austin was wearing green shorts and a white T-shirt with sneakers.

At one point, they stopped to eat, and Camila was snapped giving Austin a kiss on the cheek. During the meal, he also rested his hand on her leg.

A source told E! News, “They were very sweet together and looked happy. They kissed. When they left, they held hands and took a walk together. They had a nice day and looked like they very much enjoy being together."

They haven’t been spotted together since November. At the time, they were snapped sharing some laughs after a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Before dating Austin, Camila was in a relationship with Shawn Mendes for two years before splitting in late 2021.