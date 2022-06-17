Camila Cabello Sparks Dating Rumors with New Man

Getty Images

It looks like Camila Cabello is moving on from Shawn Mendes.

The singer, 25, and Lox Club dating app CEO Austin Kevitch, 30, sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a walk together in L.A.

Page Six posted the pics of the pair, who looked smitten as they laughed and talked.

It was a casual night out for the singer, who wore jeans, a white top, and sneakers, and held a green purse. Kevitch looked laid-back in khaki pants, a black shirt, gray sweater, and sneakers.

Page Six says reps for Cabello and Kevitch did not respond for comment.

Camila’s last high-profile relationship was with Shawn. The pair dated from 2019-2021.

They announced their split in November, writing in a joint Instagram statement, "Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️ We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

They ended with, "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn.”

After the split, Mendes opened up to “Extra’s” Katie Krause about how his song “When You’re Gone” was inspired by their breakup.

Of the single, Mendes revealed, “I wrote this song about a month after Camila and I broke up… A month later, you kind of start having all the memories of things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things… And I was writing about that.”