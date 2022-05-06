Camila Cabello on Therapy and How She Protects Her Mental Health

On Thursday night, Camila Cabello was honored at Variety’s Power of Women: New York.

“Extra” spoke with Camila about the recognition and also opened up about how she has prioritized her mental health.

Camila has been open about the importance of mental health. She commented, “I think just talking about it and finding like-minded people, who don’t make you feel bad about it. I feel like toxic positivity is such a real and exhausting thing and I only have room for friends in my life who I could be like, ‘I felt super anxious,’ and they could just be like, ‘Yeah, I feel you.’”

As for how she keeps herself calm, she stressed, “Therapy is really important to me, being in nature, friendships/relationships, exercise.”

Cabello commented, “I think it’s like really amazing to be here tonight, to be able to talk about issues that we’re passionate about and also for me to just soak up the inspiration from the other women that are here tonight.”

Camila raved about Venus Williams and Amanda Seyfried, who were also in attendance.