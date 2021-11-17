Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Announce Split

Getty Images

It’s over between Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24.

The stars released a joint statement on their Instagram Stories late Wednesday that read, "Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️ We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

They ended with, "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn.”

While they have been friends for years, the "Señorita” singers began dating in July 2019.

In December 2020, Mendes opened up to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about his relationship with Cabello.

Mendes explained, “Camila… I knew her since I was really young, and we were friends and we kept in touch… She always seemed to have this other layer of care for me that I didn’t find in anyone else, really.”

He went on, “There’s a part of Camila that, like, you would never know, that I get to see every day, which is this super special candid part… It’s like you try to take a photo of the moon or the stars with your iPhone and you look at your phone and it doesn’t do it justice because you’re not supposed to take photos of it. You’re supposed to just look at it. You’re supposed to just experience it, so I get to kind of have that selfishly.”



Terri asked, “Does it help, like, being together and sharing that fame together?”