Camila Cabello Spotted Holding Hands with Austin Kevitch

Getty

Camila Cabello, 25, and Austin Kevitch, 31, are fueling dating rumors!

The singer and Lox Club dating app CEO were spotted holding hands during a stroll in L.A. See the photos posted by DailyMail.com.

Camila wore a blue floral maxidress and black sandals for the occasion, while Austin was wearing green shorts and a white T-shirt with sneakers.

At one point they stopped to eat, and Camila was snapped giving Austin a kiss on the cheek. During the meal, he also rested his hand on her leg.

Cabello and Kevitch have never confirmed their relationship, but back in Junem Page Six posted pics of the pair on a walk. The twosome looked smitten as they laughed and talked.

It was a casual night out for the singer, who wore jeans, a white top, and sneakers, and held a green purse. Kevitch looked laid-back in khaki pants, a black shirt, gray sweater, and sneakers.

Camila’s last high-profile relationship was with Shawn Mendes. The pair dated from 2019-2021.

They announced their split in November, writing in a joint Instagram statement, "Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️ We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

They ended with, "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn.”

After the split, Mendes opened up to “Extra’s” Katie Krause about how his song “When You’re Gone” was inspired by their breakup.

Of the single, Mendes revealed, “I wrote this song about a month after Camila and I broke up… A month later, you kind of start having all the memories of things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things… And I was writing about that.”