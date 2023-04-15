Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Caught Kissing at Coachella

Getty Images

Over a year after they broke up, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello looked very much back together at Coachella this weekend!

TMZ reports the exes were caught hugging and romantically kissing by a fan, who posted the clip to Twitter.

Shawn and Camila had been seen together at Coachella earlier, including with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda — who some had gossiped he was dating at one point — nearby.

The mysterious breakup affected both artists, who devoted songs to it.

In March 2022, Mendes posted a video on Twitter about being alone, though he didn’t mention Camila by name.

He said, “I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m on my own now… Now I feel like finally, like, I’m actually on my own, and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know?”

Mendes, who was sitting at a piano, reflected on “all this s--t that comes after” a breakup.