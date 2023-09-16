Drake Delays Album Drop Due to Touring

Getty Images

Drake has delayed the release of his next album, citing tour obligations.

On Friday, Drake posted an explanation to his Instagram Stories, writing, “Okay my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show."

He went on, "I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to-date we will be spinning back for sure. ‘For All the Dogs’ October 6th. It’s only right…”

The album, his eighth studio release, had originally been set to drop September 22.