Award Shows September 13, 2023
Taylor Swift Makes MTV VMAs History, Plus: Complete Winners List!
Taylor Swift had a history-making moment at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards!
The singer broke the record for Video of the Year Award wins as she won the category for the fourth time with “Anti-Hero.”
As she accepted the award, she told the crowd, “This is unbelievable. The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me. It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year. I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the 'Midnights' album. All I have to say tonight is thank you."
Taylor was also the biggest winner of the night, nabbing Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and others for a total of nine trophies.
Scroll down for the complete winners list!
Swift also made headlines with her Best Pop Video acceptance speech, as she found herself in the midst of an *NSYNC reunion.
Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick were introduced by host Nicki Minaj, who noted that it was the first time they were all together in “almost a decade.”
Swift used her speech to ask, “Are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? They’re gonna do something and I need to know what it is.”
It is rumored that the guys could come together for a song in the upcoming “Trolls” movie, starring Justin. Due to the ongoing WGA-SAG strike, the movie was not promoted at the show.
Check out the complete list of winners below!
Video of the Year
Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Album of the Year
Taylor Swift, "Midnights"
Song of the Year
Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"
Best New Artist
Ice Spice
Push Performance of the Year
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, "Sugar Rush Ride"
Best Collaboration
Karol G, Shakira, "TQG"
Best Pop
Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"
Best Hip-Hop
Nicki Minaj, "Super Freaky Girl"
Best R&B
SZA, "Shirt"
Best Alternative
Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste, "Candy Necklace"
Best Rock
Måneskin, "The Loneliest"
Best Latin
Anitta, "Funk Rave"
Best K-pop
Stray Kids, "S-Class"
Best Afrobeats
Rema & Selena Gomez, "Calm Down"
Video for Good
Dove Cameron, "Breakfast"
Best Direction
Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"
Best Visual Effects
Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"
Best Choreography
BLACKPINK, "Pink Venom"
Best Art Direction
Doja Cat, "Attention"
Best Editing
Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"
Show of the Summer
Taylor Swift
Group of the Year
BLACKPINK
Song of the Summer
Jung Kook feat. Latto, "Seven"
Best Cinematography
Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"