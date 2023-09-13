Taylor Swift Makes MTV VMAs History, Plus: Complete Winners List!

Getty Images

Taylor Swift had a history-making moment at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards!

The singer broke the record for Video of the Year Award wins as she won the category for the fourth time with “Anti-Hero.”

As she accepted the award, she told the crowd, “This is unbelievable. The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me. It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year. I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the 'Midnights' album. All I have to say tonight is thank you."

Taylor was also the biggest winner of the night, nabbing Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and others for a total of nine trophies.

Scroll down for the complete winners list!

Swift also made headlines with her Best Pop Video acceptance speech, as she found herself in the midst of an *NSYNC reunion.

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick were introduced by host Nicki Minaj, who noted that it was the first time they were all together in “almost a decade.”

Swift used her speech to ask, “Are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? They’re gonna do something and I need to know what it is.”

It is rumored that the guys could come together for a song in the upcoming “Trolls” movie, starring Justin. Due to the ongoing WGA-SAG strike, the movie was not promoted at the show.

Check out the complete list of winners below!

Video of the Year

Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Album of the Year

Taylor Swift, "Midnights"

Song of the Year

Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"

Best New Artist

Ice Spice

Push Performance of the Year

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, "Sugar Rush Ride"

Best Collaboration

Karol G, Shakira, "TQG"

Best Pop

Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"

Best Hip-Hop

Nicki Minaj, "Super Freaky Girl"

Best R&B

SZA, "Shirt"

Best Alternative

Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste, "Candy Necklace"

Best Rock

Måneskin, "The Loneliest"

Best Latin

Anitta, "Funk Rave"

Best K-pop

Stray Kids, "S-Class"

Best Afrobeats

Rema & Selena Gomez, "Calm Down"

Video for Good

Dove Cameron, "Breakfast"

Best Direction

Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"

Best Visual Effects

Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"

Best Choreography

BLACKPINK, "Pink Venom"

Best Art Direction

Doja Cat, "Attention"

Best Editing

Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"

Show of the Summer

Taylor Swift

Group of the Year

BLACKPINK

Song of the Summer

Jung Kook feat. Latto, "Seven"