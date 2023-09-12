Getty Images

Everyone is talking about Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake’s meet-up backstage at the MTV VMAs on Tuesday!

A video making the rounds on social media shows an intense moment in which Justin is walking by with *NSYNC and he stops to say something to Megan. She responds by emphatically pointing her finger at him, before turning away looking irritated.

It appears Joey Fatone says something to her as well.

A source tells Variety that there was “zero fight” between the stars, and instead it was actually a sweet moment!

The insider explained, “He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said ‘No, no! This don’t count, this don’t count! We gotta meet proper.!”