Taylor Swift Fangirls Over *NSYNC’s VMAs Reunion

Getty Images

On Tuesday night, *NSYNC reunited at the 2023 MTV VMAs!

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick were introduced by host Nicki Minaj, who noted that it was the first time they were together in “almost a decade.”

The guys walked out to their hit song “Bye Bye Bye.”

Fatone told the audience, “We just wanted to say thank you, MTV, and especially all of you guys. Thank you so much, each and every one of you, for always supporting your favorite music artists!”

They handed out the first award of the night for Best Pop Video, which was won by the “unstoppable” Taylor Swift for "Anti-Hero."

Swift took the stage, hugging every single member of *NSYNC.

Bass even presented her with a friendship bracelet!

While holding her award, Taylor told the guys, “I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this.”

“I had your dolls!" Taylor shared. “You’re pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much!”

Swift used her acceptance speech to ask, “Are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? They’re gonna do something and I need to know what it is.”

In 2013, the guys reunited for a performance at the VMAs, when Justin received the Video Vanguard award.