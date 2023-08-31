Getty Images

Good news, Swifties!

Taylor Swift has just announced that she’ll be releasing “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” a concert film of her Eras tour.

She wrote on her social media accounts, “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

Taylor also included a trailer to the film.

In a statement, AMC wrote, “In anticipation of this announcement, AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before. But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible.”

According to CNN, the Eras tour could gross $2.2 billion in the U.S. alone. Taylor wrapped up her six dates in Los Angeles just a few weeks ago. She just added a few more U.S. dates for next year in big cities like New Orleans and Miami.