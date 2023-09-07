Getty Images

Charlize Theron had the flashbulbs popping in superstar style with her designer fashion game at the Breitling Watch launch in New York City.

Theron, who stunned in a beaded gown and black blazer, gave “Extra” a breakdown of her look. “Givenchy head to toe… and a little bit of Breitling.”

The Oscar winner also opened up about aging and her recent comments about an unjust double standard in Hollywood for female actors over 40.

“It’s up to us as women to take charge about how we want to age. And every girl gets to decide how they do that,” she said.

Charlize just celebrated her 48th birthday by taking her two daughters to the Taylor Swift concert in L.A. See the video!

The star shared, “That was literally the perfect birthday to get to go to something I like [that] they like. That’s hard to do these days because they are so opinionated, so that was really fun. I’m like, ‘Look at this! Qe’re all having fun! Look at this — this rarely happens.’”

Instagram

And while there aren’t many acting jobs happening with Hollywood on strike… Charlize has been out protesting on the picket line with Seth MacFarlane to support her fellow actors.