Backgrid

On Monday night, Taylor Swift stepped out for dinner with some famous friends!

Swift was photographed at New York City’s Emilio’s Ballato Italian restaurant, where she was joined by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Cara Delevingne.

Backgrid

For the night out, Taylor opted for a light blue dress, platform sandals, and red lipstick.

Taylor and Blake have been friends since at least 2015. Taylor even name-checked Blake and Ryan’s kids in some of her songs!

Taylor and Zoë seem to have gotten close while collaborating on her recent songs like “Lavender Haze” and “Karma.” Zoë recently revealed that she quarantined with Taylor during the beginning of the COVID pandemic. She told GQ, “She was my pod. She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”

Gigi and Cara have been close with Taylor for years! They appeared in her 2015 music video for “Bad Blood.”

The video also featured big names like Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld, Selena Gomez, Lily Aldridge, Ellen Pompeo and Ellie Goulding.

Swift is currently on a break from her massively successful “Eras” tour, which will resume in November in Buenos Aires.