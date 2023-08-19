Instagram

Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne — and that was just the rehearsal dinner!

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are that much closer to saying "I do" after hosting a star-studded rehearsal dinner Friday evening in New Jersey, one that brought out a flood of celebrity-watchers and Swifties.

The swell of ogling fans was a bit much — many hardcore Swifties on social media reacted with disgust at the throngs of people watching Taylor exit a limo and attempt to have a private night off, The Mirror U.K. reports.

"Taylor looked shocked, and definitely not happy, when she saw the crowds waiting for her," the outlet reported.

People magazine reports the rehearsal dinner was held at the Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven.

Onlookers spotted Swift in a two-piece black number, Channing Tatum in comfy dad pants, and mother-of-the-bride Andie MacDowell in a striped summer dress.

A source told People that the celeb attendees — who also included Cara Delevingne — "looked like they were having an amazing time."

Quayle, 28, and Antonoff, 39, have been together since 2021, debuting as a couple at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.