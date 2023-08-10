Backgrid

Karlie Kloss attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Kloss was photographed walking into SoFi Stadium with some friends. Videos posted to social media by fans showed the model appearing to have a good time at the show.

One TikTok video showed her dancing along to Taylor’s performance of “Don’t Blame Me,” while in another, the 31-year-old could be seen singing the lyrics to “Shake It Off.”

Taylor and Karlie became fast friends after first meeting at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

In 2017, rumors of an alleged fallout developed after Swift didn’t include Kloss’ name in her “Junior Jewels” T-shirt featured in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, along with the Grammy winner’s other friends, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Ed Sheeran.

Kloss attempted to put a stop to the rumors by posting a photo backstage with Taylor during her 2018 Reputation tour. She also denied there was any feud in an interview with The New York Times that same year, saying she and Taylor spoke frequently.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” the supermodel told the outlet at the time.

The following year, the “Bad Blood” singer wished Karlie a happy birthday on Instagram. “Every day I’m inspired by how giving, loving, and thoughtful you are,” Taylor wrote. Kloss went on to share a screenshot of herself and Swift FaceTiming, adding the caption, “When you’re halfway around the world & your best friend still finds a way to celebrate 24 with you.”