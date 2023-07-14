Getty Images

Karlie Kloss, 30, and Joshua Kushner, 38, are showing off their new baby!

The couple welcomed their second child, and Kushner posted a sweet first photo on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption, “welcome to 🌎❤️ 7.11.23.”

The photo shows a newborn sleeping in a blue hat.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Celebs congratulated the couple in the comments. Kim Kardashian wrote, “Congrats!!!! ❤️” while Kate Hudson wrote, “🙌🙌🙌 Welcome!!!🙌🙌🙌”

Gwyneth Paltrow dropped a heart, and Mark Zuckerberg left three.

Kloss and Kushner announced they were expecting at the Met Gala. Kloss showed off her baby bump in a skintight black dress inspired by a 1983 Chanel dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Karlie and noted, “Baby’s first Met Gala, wow.” Karlie shared, “Yes, I know, it’s going to be a very special night. It already is.”

Karlie and Joshua are already parents to son Levi, who was born in March 2021.

In April 2022, she opened up about parenting to “Today.”

"I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this,'" she explained. "It's just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid."