Karlie Kloss Debuts Baby Bump at Met Gala 2023: ‘A Very Special Night’ (Exclusive)

Karlie Kloss just revealed that she and husband Joshua Kushner are expecting baby number two while hitting the carpet at the 2023 Met Gala!

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Karlie and congratulated her on her pregnancy, “Karlie, mazel tov.” She replied, “Thank you!”

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which honors the late designer who worked with several fashion houses for many years.

Kloss’ skintight black dress was inspired by a 1983 Chanel dress designed by Lagerfeld, according to Vogue, and she told Glassman the look was “designed by Jonathan [Anderson] from Loewe,” calling it “an interpretation of my favorite Karl design.”

The model shared of Lagerfeld, “I feel lucky that… I was able to work with him many times in my career. I am excited to see the exhibition.”

Adam noted, “Baby’s first Met Gala, wow.” Karlie shared, “Yes, I know, it’s going to be a very special night. It already is.”