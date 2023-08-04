Instagram

Taylor Swift had a special gift for Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka, 6, at her Eras tour stop in L.A. on Thursday.

At each show, the singer chooses one fan to give her hat to at the end of the song “22,” and this time she chose Bianka!

Vanessa posted a photo of Taylor and Bianka sharing a big hug and wrote, “We love you @taylorswift!!!!”

Bryant attended the concert with Bianka and her older daughter Natalia, 20, and shared some fun photos of the trio during the show.

Earlier, Vanessa revealed her custom jean jacket for the night out, which paid tribute to her late husband and their daughter Gianna, who both died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

The back of the jacket featured the word “Swiftie” in sparkly letters and a photo of Taylor and her late husband onstage together during Swift’s 1989 world tour.

The jacket also included a patch with the lyric “say you’ll remember me” from “Wildest Dreams.” She included the caption “Mambacita,” which was her late daughter Gianna’s nickname.

Vanessa also showed off her stack of bracelets, which included the names Kobe, Gigi, and Mommy.

After the helicopter crash in 2020, Swift posted the message, “My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”