Getty Images

Halle Berry is not happy with Drake after he used a pic of her as artwork for his new single “Slime You Out.”

The artwork features a pic of Berry covered in green slime at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2012.

On Friday, Halle posted an Instagram about the situation.

She wrote, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy…even if you’re a woman!”

In response to the post, an Instagram user asked her what she thought of Drake using her pic for his single. Halle responded that Drake “didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool.”

Along with saying she “thought better of him,” She added, “When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the better person and move on!”

When another user noted that the pic is “owned by Getty Images” and questioned why Halle was upset, she replied, “Cuz he asked me and i said NO.” She argued, “Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the f*ck you to me.”