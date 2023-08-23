Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Finalize Divorce 8 Years After Split

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are officially divorced, eight years after calling it quits.

Berry and Martinez wed in 2013 and announced their split in 2015, but they never finalized the divorce because of unresolved custody and child support arrangements concerning their son Maceo, now 9.

Divorce docs obtained by “Extra” reveal that Halle and Olivier will share joint legal and physical custody of Maceo, which includes splitting the week between households and alternating weekends.

Halle will have to pay Olivier $8,000 per month, as well as 4.3 percent of any income she makes over $2 million.

Berry will also cover Maceo’s private school tuition, extracurricular activities, medical and dental insurance, uninsured medical costs, as well as any counseling.

Halle also shares custody of daughter Nahla, 15, with ex-partner Gabriel Aubry.

These days, Berry is dating musician Van Hunt, and she gushed to “Extra” about his support in a 2021 interview.

Terri Seymour caught up with the couple as Halle was premiering her directorial debut “Bruised.”

At the time, Halle had posted in social media, "When things change around you, something changes inside of you…”

Terri asked, "What did you mean by that?”

“When you're loved and supported as a woman, everything changes," Halle explained. "The day looks brighter, everything looks better. Your opportunity seems limitless… That's what's happened."