Instagram

Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla, 15, is growing up before our eyes!

To celebrate her 57th birthday, Halle posted a series of photos on Monday, including some featuring Nahla.

Though her face can’t be seen, the pics show Nahla towering over her famous mom.

The two wore matching pink dresses to go see Margot Robbie’s film “Barbie.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

They were joined on the outing by Halle’s boyfriend Van Hunt.

Berry wrote on Instagram, “My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you !”

The movie got Halle’s stamp of approval since she wrote, “I highly recommend it 🌸.”

“Barbie” has grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Variety reports that Robbie will earn $50 million from her role in the film, thanks to her salary and box office bonuses.

Over the years, Halle has made a conscious effort to keep her kids out of the public eye.

In 2019, she explained during a “Today” interview, “I just don’t want to plaster them all over the Internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me. They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts."

She stressed, “I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs."