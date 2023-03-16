Getty Images

Halle Berry is celebrating her daughter Nahla with a birthday post.

Berry shared a carousel of images of the teen, including throwbacks and a more recent pic of Nahla sitting on a couch with a hat pulled down, hiding her eyes.

Halle wrote, “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla. She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel 👼🏽.”

Nahla’s father Gabriel Aubry also shared a birthday message, writing, “Happy Birthday my beautiful little Nahla. Nothing brings more joy than seeing you grow into the amazing little woman that you are 💜.”

The post comes days after Halle was turning heads at the Oscars. The actress stunned in a Tamara Ralph Couture dress adorned with rose gold flowers and featuring a slit up the side. She completed the look with Charlotte Tilbury makeup and 1940s-style waves in her hair.