Halle Berry Reveals What Influenced Her Gone-Viral Wedding Prank

Halle Berry is out to save the world in her new doomsday thriller “Moonfall.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Halle and her co-stars John Bradley and Patrick Wilson about the movie, as well as her gone-viral prank with boyfriend Van Hunt.

Halle recently shared a photo of herself and Hunt kissing at an altar in a chapel while they were on vacation. She captioned it, “Well… it’s official!” leading many to believe that they had gotten married.

Halle had an “amazing time” on vacation, adding, “It was crazy. Clearly, we had too many cocktails and did silly things that we shouldn’t have been doing.”

When her co-stars told her to “blame the moon,” Halle said, “Blame it on the moon.”

Berry and Hunt have been together since 2020.

In “Moonfall,” Halle plays an astronaut trying to save everyone as the moon hurls towards Earth after being knocked out of orbit.

Halle quipped, “Especially in a Roland Emmerich, big, huge movie like this, what could feel better than stopping the moon from crashing into Earth?”

Emmerich directed blockbuster movies, like "The Day After Tomorrow" (2004), "Godzilla" (1998), "Independence Day" (1996), and "The Patriot" (2000).

As for how the moon affects her in real life, Halle explained, “The moon is very powerful — it can control the tides, big bodies of water. So we are primarily water, so to think the moon doesn’t affect us as human beings, I think is kind of a crazy concept. Of course it does.”

She added, “Whenever there’s a full moon, I know it before I see it. I can feel what that feels like in my body… I feel crazy, I feel agitated.”

Patrick joked, “’Cause you’re a werewolf.” Halle laughed, agreeing, “I’m really a werewolf.”