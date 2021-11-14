Halle Berry on BF Van Hunt: 'When You're Loved and Supported as a Woman, Everything Changes'

Getty Images

Halle Berry made Saturday not only date night but family date night as she attended the AFI Fest screening of her directorial debut “Bruised” with her boyfriend Van Hunt and his mom.

Halle and Van talked about the movie and their relationship with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour on the red carpet

Halle also acts in the film, playing an MMA fighter looking for redemption. Looking incredible as always, she admitted she was nervous. “I'm nervous. My stomach hurts. It's been hurting all day.”

Terri asked, “What have you been doing to keep her calm, Van?”

“I've been telling her, reminding her again, what a magnificent film she made,” Van said.

Halle added, “It's completely surreal that I have arrived at this moment.”

Halle said she worked hard on and off the screen for this film. Telling Terri how she relates to her character, Jackie Justice, she said, “I'm a mom. I'm also a fighter. I've been fighting since the day I got here. Being a woman of color, that's the story of our life. We haven't been given anything. We've had to work harder than most. That's Jackie's story, which is also my story.”

She's playing an MMA fighter, but could Halle “take someone down” if she really had to?

“Oh, if I had to?" Halle replied. "For sure. I think there's enough muscle memory. I've trained many of these techniques enough they would come out of me; at least debilitate someone so that I could run.”

Van, smiling, noted, “It scares me. But it's also slightly titillating.”

Van gushed over Halle when Terri mentioned it was a date night for the two. “I think it's the biggest day of her career," Van said — and Halle agreed.

Recently on social media, Halle posted "when things change around you, something changes inside of you…” Terri asked, "What did you mean by that?”

“When you're loved and supported as a woman, everything changes," Halle explained. "The day looks brighter, everything looks better. Your opportunity seems limitless… That's what's happened."

Van loved hearing that! “It makes me feel warm and fuzzy, that’s for sure,” he said.

Halle said "Bruised" changed her, too. “I've never done anything this hard. It took me three years from start to finish to see this to fruition. I learned a lot about myself. I've never worked harder. I’ve never been prouder."

She said the experience left her "believing as a woman, especially as a woman of color, we can do anything we put our minds to.”

The couple said they are ready to relax and eat over Thanksgiving. “We’re going to eat, eat, and relax.”

As for whether Halle’s kids are proud of her, she said, “For as much as they know what Mama does. My kids have kind of been sheltered from this life, this world.”