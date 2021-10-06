Halle Berry Posts Rare Photo of Son Maceo for His 8th Birthday

Getty

Halle Berry celebrated her son Maceo’s 8th birthday with an Instagram shout-out.

The actress shared a rare pic of her boy on October 5, writing, "This little dude is 8 today!" adding, "Happy Birthday THUNDER!"

In the photo, Maceo strikes a pose as he points at the camera while wearing a long-sleeved brown shirt and camouflage shorts paired with a beret.

Halle, who shares Maceo with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, opened up about motherhood at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

She said, "I have a… son. And I have realized what my job is in raising him. If we want to have a future that's different, that is where it starts."

Berry said to fellow panelist Robin Wright, "You made me think of how many conversations I've had with him, say, since he's turned 5 years old, about the differences in boys and girls, and I see how he's taught to feel like he's superior, at 5, than girls are."

She went on, "I've had to really break that down for him and give him a new perspective. And challenge those thoughts and ask him to identify where that comes from, and if he believes that or not and challenge what he's subconsciously getting from somewhere. I can tell that because we're having those conversations he is going to grow as a deep thinker on the subject. He's going to be determined not to just accept it."