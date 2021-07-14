Cooling Off? An Update on Those Kanye West & Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

A month after they were spotted together in Paris, it looks like Kanye West and Irina Shayk are cooling off.

According to Page Six, Shayk turned down West’s invitation to attend a Paris couture show as his plus-one.

A source said, “She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him.”

“She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him],” the insider explained about her decision to decline his invitation. “It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

Last week, Kanye sat front row at the Balenciaga Fall 2021 show without Irina anywhere near him.

In June, Kanye and Irina were photographed celebrating his 44th birthday in Provence, France. The insider pointed out, “She went to his birthday party as a friend. There were 50 other people there.”

The source insisted, “She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now. She is happy being single.”

While Kanye and Irina may not be dating, Irina reportedly has ex Kim Kardashian’s seal of approval. Another source told Us Weekly, “[Kim is] genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on. She thinks Irina is a great fit for him.”

Shayk notably appeared in Kanye’s “Power” video in 2010. Then, in 2012, she walked in his runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

