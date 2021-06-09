Is Kanye West Dating Irina Shayk After Splitting with Kim Kardashian?

Getty Images

Months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, it looks like Kanye West has a new woman in his life!

TMZ reports Kanye is dating supermodel Irina Shayk.

On Tuesday, the two were spotted together at a luxury hotel in Provence, France. They were also joined at the hotel by some friends in photos obtained by Dailymail.com.

According to sources, they looked like a couple on his 44th birthday.

That same day, Kardashian showed some love in a birthday tribute to West.

Along with posting a family photo, she wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday. Love U for Life.”

Kim also posted old photos of Kanye on her Instagram Story.

Kanye and Irina have known each other for some time, since she has modeled for his brand Yeezy. He has also name-checked her in several songs, too!

It is unclear how serious the relationship is.

Irina was previously linked to Vito Schnabel after her split from Bradley Cooper, who is the father of her daughter Lea De Seine, 3.

In April, Irina posted a snap of Lea taken by Bradley. While Lea’s face is not seen, she was also photographed holding onto Irina’s hand while Irina strikes a pose.