Irina Shayk Posts First Photo of Daughter Lea De Seine Taken by ‘Daddy’ Bradley Cooper

Getty

Actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk called it quits in 2019, but its looks like they still have a close relationship!

On Wednesday, Irina posted a snap of their daughter Lea De Seine, 3, taken by Bradley. While Lea’s face is not seen, she was photographed holding onto Irina’s hand while Irina strikes a pose.

Along with tagging Burberry’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, Irina wrote on Instagram, “🖤My dream for @riccardotisci17@burberry.”

Irina had everyone talking by adding “📷by daddy.”

Even after their split, Bradley and Irina have been spotted together several times with their daughter.

A source previously told People magazine, “It's clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter. They are both wonderful parents."

Last month, Irina shared her take on co-parenting, telling Elle magazine, “I never understood the term co-parenting. When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad."

Irina stressed, “Co-parenting is parenting.”