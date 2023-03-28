Tom Brady Reportedly Dipping His Toe in the Dating Pool

Tom Brady is reportedly back in the dating game.

The retired NFL quarterback and Gisele Bündchen divorced in October, and now a source tells Page Six he’s “dating around.”

The insider explained “he’s shopping,” saying, “He is out and about.”

Brady’s rep, however, did not respond to the paper’s request for comment.

The news comes after Gisele addressed her breakup with Tom in Vanity Fair, and rumors that she was fed up with Brady continuing to play football, especially after he famously “unretired.”

She swatted those assumptions down in the interview, calling them “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Gisele later added, “When you love someone, you don’t put them in a jail and say, ‘You have to live this life.’ You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that’s amazing.”

“We’re not playing against each other,” Bündchen shared. “We are a team… and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”

Meanwhile, she also addressed reports she was seeing Tom’s friend, billionaire Jeff Soffer.

“I have zero relationship with him in any way. He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend,” she told the magazine.

The star explained, “I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze.”

Bündchen seemed to indirectly address headlines surrounding herself and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, with whom she has been spotted on multiple occasions.

Gisele shared that her and the kids loves the sport and even designated a room in the house to practice. The story also notes that their instructors, Brazilian brothers Pedro, Gui and Joaquim Valente, travel with the family for four- to five-day stints.