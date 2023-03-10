Backgrid

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has hearts racing with her latest campaign for Italian brand Arezzo.

For the campaign, Gisele is dancing around a stripper pole while rocking shoes from the footwear line!

Along with wearing knee-high boots, Bündchen sports a sexy black bodysuit.

In the campaign video on Instagram, the brand wrote in Italian, “She's back and stronger than ever! This is your moment! And you? Which one is yours?"

Gisele also showed her support for the brand by posting a campaign shot of herself wearing a fringe ensemble and sandals.

Bündchen’s sexy campaign comes just months after she finalized her divorce with Tom Brady.

Despite their split, they are keeping it amicable.

After he announced his retirement from the NFL, she commented on Instagram, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.”

A source close to Gisele recently told People magazine that she is “sincerely happy” for Tom’s future.