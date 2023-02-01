Tom Brady Posts Rare Pic with Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack Amid Retirement News

Getty Images

Tom Brady shared a rare photo of himself with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their son Jack, 15, today after announcing his retirement from the NFL.

The photo shows Bridget and Tom smiling widely with Jack in the middle, the teen’s arms around their shoulders.

All three wore button-down shirts for the occasion, with Jack and Tom kicking it in socks and Bridget in flip-flops.

The exes dated from 2004-2006, and learned they were expecting after the split. Brady went on to marry Gisele Bündchen and have son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Tom and Gisele, however, recently divorced.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also posted pics of Bündchen on his Insta Stories, and plenty of the kiddos as well as many photos of his NFL family.

In a video message to fans this morning, Tom said, “I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press 'record' and let you guys know first.”

Last year, Tom announced his retirement but changed his mind. This time around he joked, “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

The announcement came just hours after Brady hit the red carpet at the "80 for Brady" premiere in L.A., where he posed with the film's stars Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.