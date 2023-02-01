Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady’s Retirement Video

Getty Images

Early Wednesday, NFL great Tom Brady announced that he is retiring from football “for good.”

In a video message to fans, he said, “I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press 'record' and let you guys know first.”

He went on to joke, “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After seeing Brady’s video on Instagram, Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen commented, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼.”

The two confirmed their divorce in October.

At the time, Tom said, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," he went on. "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best of reach other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Gisele shared her own statement, posting, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only with the best for Tom always."

The model closed with, "I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."

Before their statement, the two were plagued by split rumors.

A source told Page Six, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”