Getty Images

Jane Fonda is not much of a football fan, but she knows when she's in the presence of greatness!

The living legend was back on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Saturday for a screening of what by our count is her fiftieth feature film, the comedy “80 for Brady," along with teammates Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Harry Hamlin, and "Extra" was there to intercept her.

Fonda, who turned 85 last month, huddled with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert, sharing how she is doing after announcing in September that she had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and, more recently, that she is in remission.

Asked how she's feeling these days, Fonda said, "Great! I stopped chemo and I feel great."

She referred to having cancer as "an adventure," saying, "I got a chance to experience what hundreds of millions of other people in the world have experienced. It wasn't the first time I had cancer. And I got lucky. I had really, really good care. I'm lucky. I'm blessed."

On getting back to her activism, especially her work on climate change, Fonda noted, “I care about the world and its creatures… my grandchildren… I want to do all I can… I’m at an age when you think about what is going to happen when I am on my deathbed. You want to feel you have done your very best to face this crisis."

Calling climate change "the greatest crisis that has faced humanity," she stated, "We have to act accordingly."

On a lighter note, the enduring star was ga-ga about Tom Brady, a producer on the film and its titular star. "He is the GOAT," she said emphatically. "I was awestruck, to tell you the truth. I really was. My knees actually started to give away. That doesn’t happen too often… When anybody is as good as he is… you have to bow down and honor that… The best the world ever had, plus he is gorgeous."

Fonda did admit she isn't a big football fan, but also said, “I have watched football and I watched Tom Brady play and it is jaw-dropping.”

Melvin couldn't resist pointing out that Tom is single now, but there was a flag on the play —Fonda quickly quipped, "And I'm 85."

But she couldn't say enough positive things about Brady, and he wasn't her only favored jock co-star! She revealed, "He was very nice to us — kind, generous, humble. I don’t know how a man like that could be humble, but he seemed to be… My scene with [Rob] Gronkowski, that was fun. He was really funny."