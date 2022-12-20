Tom Brady’s Christmas Plans without Gisele Bündchen

Getty Images

This year, NFL superstar Tom Brady will be experiencing his first Christmas as a single man in more than a decade!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will also be playing his first football game in a while on Christmas, competing against the Cardinals

On Monday, Tom spoke out on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, saying, “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.”

Brady will be on the road in Arizona, but is already making plans to see his loved ones on the day after Christmas.

“And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after,” Brady added. “Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

Brady pointed out that there are “physical, mental [and] emotional” challenges that come into play for an NFL football player.

He emphasized, “Those are the different challenges that we face in our lives and in all of us. I talked to a businessman. He was like, ‘God, all your injuries over the years.’ I said, ‘Yeah, football’s a tough sport. There’s a lot of injuries to deal with.’ And he goes, ‘Look, I’ve been a businessman all these years so there’s a lot of sh*t I deal with too. I deal with anxiety. I deal with stress. I deal with all that. I deal with high blood pressure.’ And I said, ‘You’re right. I may deal with broken fingers and broken ribs and torn ligaments, but, you know, other people are dealing with sh*t too.’ And that’s good perspective to have.”

Gisele is currently vacationing with their kids in her native Brazil. Along with a series photos, she wrote on Instagram, “Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!”

In October, Tom and Gisele confirmed their divorce after months of rumors.

Tom wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," he went on.

Brady continued, "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best of reach other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Gisele shared her own statement, posting, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only with the best for Tom always."