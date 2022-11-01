Tom Brady Breaks His Silence on 'Amicable' Divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Getty Images

Days ago, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce after months of rumors.

On Monday, Brady sat down for his first radio interview, discussing the divorce and his Halloween plans with their kids.

During an episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray,” Tom revealed that it was an “amicable” divorce. He commented, “I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home. Obviously the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games. So that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad.”

When asked it was a challenge compartmentalizing between his work and personal life, Tom said, “I've dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people. So it's, I think the interesting thing for a football player, or an athlete in general, is, you know, you're out there, I always say we're not actors. Even though we're on TV, you know, that is our real self out there. We're trying to do our best. That's how people really have gotten to know me over the years, by being on TV. And that is an authentic self that's out there to compete with my teammates every day.”

“Everyone's going through different things. We all have our unique challenges in life,” Brady stressed. “We're all humans. We do the best we could do. I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I'm gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I'm here.”

As for his Halloween plans with the kids, Tom shared, “We got a big night planned ahead, so it should be a fun night… So our block here in Tampa is pretty intense with Halloween because it's a pretty easy block to get to. It's a very, very festive night. So the kids are super excited and should be a really fun night for us.”

Tom noted that he was hoping to “go somewhat unnoticed” so the kids “can really enjoy themselves.” He added, “I'm hoping I can be just another dad out there on the street tonight in a cool costume.”

People magazine recently reported that Tom and Gisele have “agreed to joint custody” of their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

A source told the outlet that Tom and Gisele have been working on custody agreements “this whole time.”

Based on the court papers, their custody agreement will stay private since they have chosen not to file publicly.

Another insider noted that the kids are Tom’s “main priority now.’’

According to papers obtained by “Extra,” Gisele filed for divorce on Friday and Tom responded. A judge has already signed off on their divorce and the stars are now officially single.