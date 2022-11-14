Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen might be moving on from Tom Brady.

The model was spotted in Costa Rica with a new man following her divorce from the football star.

Page Six posted photos of Bündchen spending time with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente over the weekend.

The twosome were joined by Gisele’s kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as they dined at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas.

Gisele looked casual for the outing in a crop top and black flowing pants, while Joaquim wore shorts and a T-shirt.

Bündchen and Valente have some history together.

They worked together on a Dust magazine photo shoot with his brothers Pedro and Giu in 2021.

She also posted about the brothers on Instagram in February after trying jiu jitsu. “I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better,” she wrote. “I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women.”

Gisele added, “Thank you @ValenteBrothers for … making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

She filed for divorce late last month and Tom responded. A judge has already signed off on their divorce and the stars are now officially single.

The docs stated, “The marriage of the parties is dissolved because the marriage is irretrievably broken, and each spouse is restored to the status of being single and unmarried.”

People magazine recently reported that Tom and Gisele have “agreed to joint custody” of their kids.

During an episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray,” Tom revealed that it was an “amicable” divorce.