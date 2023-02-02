Tom Brady’s Not Rushing Into Dating After Retiring from NFL (Report)

Tom Brady, 45, just retired from the NFL and sources tell TMZ he’s going to focus on his kids for the next few months.

That means he won’t be rushing into his work with Fox Sports or the dating scene. The insider says he hasn’t dated anyone since his split with wife Gisele Bündchen after more than 10 years of marriage.

Insiders say Brady is in dad mode and plans on splitting his time between New York, where his 15-year-old son Jack plays high school football, and Miami where his kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, live.

Tom shares Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin and Vivian with Bündchen.

The former quarterback has several business ventures, including TB12, Autograph and Brady Brand, and a lucrative 10-year $375-million deal with Fox Sports. Sources tell TMZ he will likely begin his work with FOX several months from now.

Could more movies be in his future too? “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay just spoke with Brady on Tuesday at the “80 for Brady” premiere, where he opened up about going from the gridiron to the big screen, and whether he wants to make more films. Watch!

On Wednesday, Tom announced his retirement on Instagram.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player shared, “I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press 'record' and let you guys know first.”

Last year, Tom announced his retirement but changed his mind. This time around he joked, “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

After seeing Brady’s video on Instagram, Bündchen commented, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼.”