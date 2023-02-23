Gisele Bündchen Unrecognizable on the Cover of Vogue Italia

Rafael Pavarotti / Vogue Italia

Gisele Bündchen, 42, underwent a major transformation for the latest issue of Vogue Italia.

This marks the model’s first cover since her divorce from retired NFL star Tom Brady.

Gisele’s edgy look includes powder-white face makeup along with fiery red hair, lips, and nails to match her red Maison Valentino body-hugging dress with wing-like sleeves.

Another image shows Bündchen with slicked-back red hair, bold eye makeup, and a black jacket with a statement collar.

Rafael Pavarotti / Vogue Italia

Gisele also poses in a barely-there ensemble made up of a sheer pink bra, matching panties, a sheer skirt, and a heavy belt.

Rafael Pavarotti was the photographer behind the fierce shoot, while Ibrahim Kamara was the stylist.

Rafael Pavarotti / Vogue Italia

Gisele and Tom finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage.

Brady wrote at the time, Tom wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," he went on.

The NFL player continued, "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best of reach other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

He added, "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

Gisele shared her own statement, posting, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only with the best for Tom always."

The model closed with, "I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."